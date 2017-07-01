Ceferin: 'UEFA need salary cap'

By Football Italia staff

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin suggested the introduction of a salary cap to “tackle the decrease in competitive balance” between clubs.

Speaking to Slovenian magazine Mladina, he said Financial Fair Play parameters were not enough and the authorities might have to crack down further on the biggest sides.

“We must be prepared to tackle the decrease in competitive balance within European club competitions and secondary effects affecting domestic competitions.

“In future, we will have to take into serious consideration the possibility of limiting clubs' budgets for players' wages. If we succeed it will, in my opinion, be an historic change.”

Ceferin also noted that the gap between the top clubs and the rest of the pack was “increasing dangerously,” partly because they were buying up stars to avoid them going elsewhere.

“With the introduction of salary caps, clubs should think more about what they are worth.”

Italian clubs have long complained they cannot compete with the salaries offered even by smaller Premier League clubs because of the differences in the way television rights are distributed.

The Italian tax code is also very different to, for example, the one in Spain, so it would depend on whether the salary cap was net or gross.