Nantes ask for Tatarusanu

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri has reportedly asked Nantes to buy Fiorentina and Romania goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper arrived from Steaua Bucharest as a free agent in 2014.

His contract isn’t due to expire until June 2019, but the Viola are having a complete revamp and could easily change goalkeeper too.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ranieri and his new Ligue 1 club Nantes are ready to make an offer for Tatarusanu.

Any bid would need to be in the region of €5m.