Milan close on Calhanoglu deal

By Football Italia staff

Milan are on the verge of signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for a reported €21m plus bonuses.

The negotiations have been going on for several days now and are closer than ever to reaching a positive conclusion.

According to Sky Sport Italia, it should be completed over the next 48 hours with a likely medical on Monday.

They are discussing whether the bonuses are performance-related or linked to the club's results.

The Rossoneri are expected to pay around €21m as a fixed fee, plus a series of bonuses to reach near the Bayer Leverkusen asking price of €25m.

Turkish international Calhanoglu has reportedly already agreed personal terms and is eager to make the transfer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder can play in a variety of roles and was born and raised in Germany.

Milan have been very active this summer, already signing Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and Fabio Borini.

They are also close to securing Andrea Conti from Atalanta for another €25m, including bonuses.