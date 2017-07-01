Juve eye Matuidi and Aurier

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have asked Paris Saint-Germain about Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The link with Matuidi has been going since January, when they had been very close to a transfer.

He emerged as the ideal candidate for the midfield after Sevilla refused to lower the €40m asking price for Steven N’Zonzi.

Juve are not just discussing Matuidi with PSG, but also asking after their 24-year-old right-back Aurier.

The Ivory Coast international is seen as an alternative if Juventus fail to capture their main target, Danilo of Real Madrid.

Aurier can also play in central defence and even on the left if needed, making him a valuable asset.

However, he made only 32 competitive appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this season, providing five assists, and is known for having something of a temper.