Napoli edge towards Rui deal

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui is edging closer to a Napoli move, as the Roma request is €9.5m plus €2m in bonuses compared to the €9m plus €1m offer.

The full-back is determined to join the Partenopei, where he’d reunite with former Empoli Coach Maurizio Sarri.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the clubs are down to the minor details now and ready to finalise the transfer by Monday.

The offer on the table is now €9m fixed fee plus incentives of €1m.

Roma are asking for €9.5m guaranteed and another €2m in bonuses, but the differences are now so minimal that they should be worked out within 48 hours.