Saturday July 1 2017
Thiago Motta returns to Genoa?
By Football Italia staff

Thiago Motta could be about to come full circle and return to Genoa after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

He turns 35 next month and is now a free agent, but has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato.it, the midfielder is considering a comeback to Marassi.

He already rebooted his career once with the Grifone, arriving as a free agent in 2008 and within a year earning a €10.2m move to Inter.

Thiago Motta was in the Treble-winning Nerazzurri squad and joined Paris Saint-Germain in January 2012 for €11.5m.

