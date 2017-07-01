Bidding war for Ceballos

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have already begun a bidding war for Spain Under-21 sensation Dani Ceballos, going well beyond the €15m Betis release clause.

The midfielder was named Player of the Tournament at the 2017 European Under-21 Championship, despite Spain only taking the silver medal after a Final defeat to Germany.

Mundo Deportivo reported today that Juventus had approached Real Betis and were prepared to pay at least the €15m clause.

Now Sky Sport Italia and other Spanish sources suggest Real Madrid are offering €20m, but with the chance to remain at Betis on loan for at least one more season.

Barcelona are also interested, but they’d likely aim to keep hold of Ceballos and the lack of playing time could sway his decision.