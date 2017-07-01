Inaki, Deulofeu or Suso for Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Roma director of sport Monchi is looking to Spain for Mohamed Salah’s replacement, targeting Inaki Williams, Suso or Gerard Deulofeu.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and As, the Giallorossi aim to finish off new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s 4-3-3 system with some Spanish flavour.

Barcelona just activated their buy-back clause to get Deulofeu from Everton following his loan spell at Milan, but there’s no guarantee of regular first team football at Camp Nou.

He could therefore be sent out on loan or sold at a profit.

Suso has already been mentioned several times as a target for Roma, as he might no longer fit into Vincenzo Montella’s tactics with the arrival of Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Another Spanish candidate has emerged in the form of Inaki Williams, fresh from the European Under-21 Championship Final.

The Athletic Club starlet plays on the right wing, but can also do a job on the left or as a centre-forward.

He just turned 23 last month and has also been linked with Roma’s Serie A rivals Inter.