Rudiger Chelsea medical next week

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger is expected to fly in for a medical with Chelsea on Tuesday or Wednesday after Roma agreed a €33m plus €5m bonuses deal.

The Giallorossi had planned to sell one of their centre-backs this season and, when Kostas Manolas pulled out of a €35m transfer to Zenit at the last minute by refusing to attend a medical, they turned to Rudiger.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma have already accepted an offer worth €33m plus another €5m in performance-related bonuses.

Rudiger cannot complete the transfer just yet, as he is taking part in the Confederations Cup Final between Germany and Chile tomorrow night in Russia.

He is expected to fly in to London and have the medical on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Roma have already sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m bonuses and today Leandro Paredes officially joined Zenit for €23m plus €4m in bonuses.