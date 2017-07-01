Calhanoglu flies in for Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan have struck a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Hakan Calhanoglu and he’ll fly in for a medical tomorrow, claim Sky Sport Italia.

Negotiations have been at an advanced stage for several days, but the final details appear to have been worked out this evening.

The midfielder will join for €20m plus €4m in performance-related bonuses.

He'll sign a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season plus incentives.

According to the latest reports, Calhanoglu is anticipating his planned medical on Monday and flying in tomorrow.

The 23-year-old can play in a variety of midfield roles and as a trequartista behind the strikers.

He’s due to be the next big signing after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and Fabio Borini.

Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti is also expected to sign on for around €25m on Monday.