NEWS
Saturday July 1 2017
Bayer Leverkusen seek Nagatomo
By Football Italia staff

Yuto Nagatomo could leave Inter after six years with Bayern Leverkusen leading the pack ahead of Everton and QPR.

The Japan international got married this week, but after the honeymoon period he’ll find out if he’s coming back to Milan or not.

His contract runs to June 2019 and it was only extended a year ago.

According to reports in his homeland, Nagatomo wants more playing time in the year leading up to the World Cup in Russia.

Bayer Leverkusen are the main option, but Everton and QPR are also interested.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies