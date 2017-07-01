Bayer Leverkusen seek Nagatomo

By Football Italia staff

Yuto Nagatomo could leave Inter after six years with Bayern Leverkusen leading the pack ahead of Everton and QPR.

The Japan international got married this week, but after the honeymoon period he’ll find out if he’s coming back to Milan or not.

His contract runs to June 2019 and it was only extended a year ago.

According to reports in his homeland, Nagatomo wants more playing time in the year leading up to the World Cup in Russia.

Bayer Leverkusen are the main option, but Everton and QPR are also interested.