Empoli send Cosic to AEK Athens

By Football Italia staff

Empoli are on the verge of selling defender Uros Cosic to AEK Athens.

The 24-year-old Serbian has a contract to June 2018, but won’t remain after their shock relegation to Serie B on the final day of the season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the clubs are in advanced negotiations and Cosic should complete the transfer next week.

He started his career in Russia and moved to Italy for Pescara in June 2013.

There was also a spell at Frosinone before his switch to Empoli in the summer of 2015.