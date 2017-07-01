Medel snubs Trabzonspor for Boca

By Football Italia staff

Boca Juniors are due to present a formal offer to Inter for Gary Medel on Monday, as he’ll reject Trabzonspor.

Sky Sport Italia reported that Inter had accepted a proposal from Trabzonspor worth €5m, but he has no intention of accepting.

Medel wants a return to his old club Boca Juniors and that negotiation will begin in earnest on Monday.

It has to wait until after Chile have finished the Confederations Cup Final against Germany on Sunday.

According to Argentine paper Ole, Boca have the offer all lined up and Medel will push for that move.

He is not part of new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans at San Siro.