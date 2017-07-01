Juventus push PSG for Matuidi

By Football Italia staff

Blaise Matuidi is reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with Juventus, but the initial offer to PSG is €15m plus bonuses.

According to Sky Sport Italia, RMC Radio and other sources, the Bianconeri started negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain today for Matuidi and potentially also Serge Aurier.

Telelombardia this evening suggest the crunch meeting will be with agent Mino Raiola on Tuesday.

It’s reported that Matuidi has given the all-clear to joining Juve, but PSG might need convincing after an initial proposal of €15m plus incentives.

The 30-year-old brings experience to the Bianconeri midfield and the rugged strength that Max Allegri is looking for.

Matuidi’s contract is due to expire next summer and he is seen as the cheaper alternative to Steven N’Zonzi, as Sevilla refused to drop their €40m asking price.