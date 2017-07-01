Barcelona target Bonucci

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona are the most likely club to tempt Leonardo Bonucci away from Juventus, not Chelsea or Manchester City, according to Tuttosport.

Sunday’s front page of the Turin-based newspaper warns that the Blaugrana are setting their sights on the Italy international.

Bonucci has been the subject of huge offers from the Premier League in recent months, above all Antonio Conte’s Chelsea and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

However, his performances for Juve and the Azzurri have attracted attention from Camp Nou as well.

The Bianconeri have always stated they won’t sell Bonucci, but if the player asks for a transfer, then they would be prepared to negotiate.

The price-tag is expected to be in the region of €70m for the centre-back who just turned 30 in May.