Paredes: 'Zenit for Mancini'

By Football Italia staff

Leandro Paredes admits Roberto Mancini “was very important for my choice” to leave Roma for Zenit St Petersburg.

The transfer was completed today for €23m plus up to €4m in performance-related bonuses.

He travelled to Austria this evening, where he met with Coach Mancini and the squad at their summer training camp.

“First of all thank you. The Coach was very important for my choice to come here,” Paredes told Zenit’s website.

“After speaking with Mancini, that really pushed me towards this decision and helped convince me the most.

“My family is always important for me and the choices I make, so I had to talk to them about it too.”

Luciano Spalletti was his Coach at Roma and a former Zenit tactician, so did Paredes seek advice before this move?

“I looked up Zenit on the Internet, but didn’t have a chance to talk to Spalletti about the club, as he’d already left.

“I want to say hello to the fans and promise I’ll do everything I can to give a contribution and help this team to win.”