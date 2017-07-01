Juve offer new Alex Sandro deal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are prepared to offer Alex Sandro €5m per year until 2022 if he snubs Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to sign a new contract.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, the Bianconeri aren’t prepared to sell the Brazilian left-back, even if the bids reach €70m.

Instead, they are laying out a plan to keep Alex Sandro in Turin for the long-term.

This is partly with a cash sum, specifically a salary hike to €5m per year until 2022.

It’s not far off the reported €6m per year that was on the table from Chelsea.

Another key to locking down Alex Sandro is the attempt to sign his former Porto teammate Danilo, currently at Real Madrid.

They were a fantastic pair on the flanks and remain very good friends, so replacing Dani Alves with Danilo is more than just a tactical choice.

Juve are in negotiations with Real Madrid and hoping to clinch that deal for €20m plus bonuses.