Sunday July 2 2017
Torino target Mehmedi
By Football Italia staff

Torino believe they can clinch Bayer Leverkusen forward Admir Mehmedi for under €4m, claim Tuttosport.

The 26-year-old is a Swiss international with six goals in 51 senior caps under his belt.

His contract with Bayer Leverkusen is due to expire in June 2019 and he’d be available at an affordable price for the Granata.

Mehmedi plays as a support striker, but can also do a very good job on the left flank, which is likely where Toro would use him.

This season he scored four goals with two assists in 30 competitive games for the German club.

