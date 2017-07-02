NEWS
Sunday July 2 2017
Roma call PSG for Lucas Moura
By Football Italia staff

Roma have begun negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for €30m-rated winger Lucas Moura, claims the Corriere dello Sport.

After selling Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m in bonuses, the Giallorossi need a suitable replacement.

According to today’s reports, Monchi has set his sights firmly on the Brazilian who turns 25 next month.

It’s claimed that talks have already started with PSG, but there is a €30m price-tag.

He is under contract until June 2019, earning roughly €3m per year, and arrived from Sao Paulo in January 2013 for €40m.

Lucas has four goals in 35 senior caps for the Seleçao, while last season he got 19 goals and 11 assists in 53 competitive games for Paris Saint-Germain.

