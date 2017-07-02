Pallotta: 'Roma fans lack faith'

By Football Italia staff

Roma President Jim Pallotta was stunned to hear fans think “we are weaker now. Just look at the players we’ve bought so far. I don’t understand their lack of faith.”

The Giallorossi supporters are up in arms after a summer of sales, as Mohamed Salah went to Liverpool, Leandro Paredes joined Zenit and Antonio Rudiger will sign for Chelsea as soon as he has finished Confederations Cup duty with Germany.

“Are they really saying we are weaker now? Just look at the players we’ve bought so far,” Pallotta told Il Tempo newspaper.

“I don’t understand why the fans have this lack of faith. We are certain that we’re building a stronger Roma.”

New director of sport Monchi has picked up Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord, Maxime Gonalons for just €5m from Olympique Lyonnais, PSV Eindhoven defender Hector Moreno and the return of Lorenzo Pellegrini from Sassuolo.

Roma fans have been bitterly making jokes on social media about Monchi’s “we are not a supermarket” comment, particularly as that same day he said Rudiger was not for sale.

That had been the plan, but Kostas Manolas pulling out of the transfer to Zenit at the last minute prompted the Capital club to part with a different centre-back.