Donnarumma opens up to Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma is ready to resist agent Mino Raiola’s Real Madrid pressure and tell Milan he wants a new contract, claims the Corriere della Sera.

The goalkeeper, via his representative, had rejected an extension worth €5m per year and would become a free agent next summer.

After fan protests and an active Rossoneri transfer market, he seems to have changed his mind.

According to today’s newspaper, Donnarumma spent time with his family over the last few days – after Italy’s elimination from the Under-21 European Championship – and has decided to stick with Milan.

Raiola is still urging him to go for Real Madrid, but the 18-year-old at least appears to be ready for a renewal.

It’s claimed that no appointment has been set with CEO Marco Fassone, but next week is bound to be decisive.