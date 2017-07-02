Man City intercept Rudiger

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger’s fate might not be sealed yet, as after Roma agreed terms with Chelsea, Manchester City dived in with a new offer.

The transfer has been as good as agreed since Friday night, when Antonio Conte’s club shook hands on €33m plus another €5m in performance-related bonuses.

A medical is due for Tuesday or Wednesday, after Rudiger and Germany have taken part in tonight’s Confederations Cup Final against Chile in Russia.

However, English papers including the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and others claim that Manchester City are determined to intercept and spark a bidding war.

Rudiger’s brother has not yet agreed personal terms with Chelsea, so there could well be a twist in the tale.

If Giallorossi director of sport Monchi is able to squeeze a few more millions out of this Premier League bidding war, then Roma will be all for it.