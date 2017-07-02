Porto proposal for Reina

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has been pin-pointed as the replacement for another Spanish veteran, Iker Casillas, at FC Porto.

This week the Partenopei made it clear his contract, which expires in 2018, will not be extended, so there could be a split this summer.

According to Don Balon in Spain and Portuguese paper A Bola, Reina is being given a lifeline by Porto.

Casillas is expected to leave for a return to Spain and Reina would be an ideal replacement, ensuring the side does not lack experience in goal.

Reina has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, where he’d reunite with former Napoli Coach Rafa Benitez.