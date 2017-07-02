Juventus sell Neto for Szczesny cash

By Football Italia staff

Juventus can match Arsenal’s €15m asking price for Wojciech Szczesny by selling Norberto Neto to Watford or Valencia.

The Bianconeri have long agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Roma.

Arsenal were holding out for at least €15m – approximately double the offer on the table from Juve.

According to Tuttosport, the Turin giants have a plan to raise the necessary funds and that means selling the man Szczesny is replacing.

Neto asked to leave in order to get more regular playing time, as he tired of being Gigi Buffon’s understudy.

The Brazilian is pushing for a move to Valencia, but Watford have so far offered more money.

It’s reported Juve aim to raise at least €10m from Neto’s sale which, added to the original Szczesny offer, will match Arsenal’s target.