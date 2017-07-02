Sampdoria to snub Sneijder

Sampdoria drop their interest in Wesley Sneijder, as the Galatasaray man was ready to take a 70 per cent wage cut, but Coach Marco Giampaolo doesn’t want him.

The Dutch midfielder is due to terminate his contract with Galatasaray on Tuesday and had his heart set on a return to Serie A after his Treble-winning Inter experience.

He was even prepared to cut his €5m salary by a massive 70 per cent in order to push the move through, but the sticking point was always Giampaolo.

The Coach was unconvinced by Sneijder’s introduction on a tactical level, especially with a deal already in place for Josip Ilicic from Fiorentina.

According to Il Secolo XIX newspaper, Giampaolo has now made his decision and told Sampdoria he doesn’t want or need the 33-year-old.

He’s not the only one unsure of the situation, as it’s reported that directors Carlo Osti and Daniele Pradè are also against Sneijder’s arrival.

The Blucerchiati had to deal with a strong figure in Antonio Cassano last year and don’t want to find themselves in a similar situation.

At this point, Sneijder may well head towards a new career experience in Major League Soccer for Los Angeles FC.