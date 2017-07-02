Crotone are on the verge of signing striker Ezequiel Ponce on loan from Roma after his spell at Granada.
The 20-year-old Argentine was snapped up from Newell’s Old Boys in the summer of 2015 for €4.2m.
Ponce scored three goals and provided four assists for Roma in four UEFA Youth League games in 2015-16.
He was loaned out to gain experience in Spain, but managed just two goals and an assist in 25 Liga matches for Granada.
According to Sportitalia, Ponce will return to Serie A for a new loan spell at Crotone.
The Calabrese club avoided relegation on the final day of the season with an extraordinary comeback, sending Empoli down instead.