Roma can loan Ponce to Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Crotone are on the verge of signing striker Ezequiel Ponce on loan from Roma after his spell at Granada.

The 20-year-old Argentine was snapped up from Newell’s Old Boys in the summer of 2015 for €4.2m.

Ponce scored three goals and provided four assists for Roma in four UEFA Youth League games in 2015-16.

He was loaned out to gain experience in Spain, but managed just two goals and an assist in 25 Liga matches for Granada.

According to Sportitalia, Ponce will return to Serie A for a new loan spell at Crotone.

The Calabrese club avoided relegation on the final day of the season with an extraordinary comeback, sending Empoli down instead.