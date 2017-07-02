Lazio offer for Jesus Navas

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are offering Jesus Navas a contract worth €3.5m per year net after he was released by Manchester City, claim Spanish reports.

The 31-year-old right-sided winger is now a free agent, as his deal with City was allowed to expire just four years after he arrived from Sevilla for €20m.

It has long been suggested that the most likely solution for him was a return to Spain and Sevilla.

However, El Desmarque insists Lazio have made an intriguing proposal for him to test himself out in Serie A.

This would be a two-year contract worth €3.5m per season net.

Last season he managed five assists in 36 competitive games for Manchester City.