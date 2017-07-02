Vangioni: 'I want River Plate return'

By Football Italia staff

Leonel Vangioni did not make an impact at Milan and confirmed he “will do everything to come back to River Plate.”

The 30-year-old left-back arrived as a free agent last summer, but made just 15 Serie A appearances.

Last night Vangioni attended an event at his former club in Argentina and did not hold back.

“I will do everything to come back here to River Plate. I can’t wait. I have already spoken to the Coach. Most people stop me in the street and ask me to return, even if it won’t be easy to leave Milan.”

River Plate President Rodolfo D’Onofrio also opened the door to a return.

“When he left a year ago, he did it for no money. In case Vangioni returns, we’d have to make it on the same terms.”

Milan could terminate his contract by mutual consent or send him out on loan.