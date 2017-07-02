Calhanoglu: 'New Milan challenge'

By Football Italia staff

Hakan Calhanoglu thanked Bayer Leverkusen and confirmed he’s “going to sign the contract” for his €20m plus €4m bonuses move to Milan.

The deal was finalised last night and the Turkey international is flying in this afternoon.

He will undergo a medical on Monday and put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

“I am going to sign the contract in Milan,” Calhanoglu told German paper Bild.

“I want to thank Bayer Leverkusen, the directors and the fans for three fantastic years. Now I look forward to a new challenge.”

Calhanoglu’s medical will be an important step, as he hasn’t played since February 2.

He was handed a four-month ban from FIFA for breach of contract after extending his deal with Karlsruhe in 2011 despite taking €100,000 from Trabzonspor.