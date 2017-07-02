Napoli and Chelsea want Toljan

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are challenging Chelsea for TSG Hoffenheim and Germany Under-21 international full-back Jeremy Toljan, claim Bild.

According to the German paper, the Partenopei have joined Antonio Conte’s Blues in making a bid for the versatile figure who turns 23 next month.

He is primarily a left-back, but can also play on the right or even in central defence.

Toljan impressed as Germany marched on to win the Under-21 European Championship this week, beating Spain 1-0 in the Final.

His contract with Hoffenheim is due to expire in June 2018 and last season he made 20 Bundesliga appearances, contributing one goal and one assist.

Napoli may well have an advantage, as they had already shown interest in Toljan last summer and Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 system makes good use of full-backs.