Inter bring in Palermo's Baccin

By Football Italia staff

Inter have formally appointed Dario Baccin as their new assistant sporting director.

Baccin is a former player who had a role at Siena’s academy and was technical director at Palermo until last month.

“FC Internazionale are pleased to announce the appointment of Dario Baccin, who began his new position of assistant sporting director on July 1 2017,” read the statement.

“Baccin will report to chief sport officer Piero Ausilio and will oversee Inter’s young players out on loan, the Primavera side and liaise with Ausilio over transfers.

“We wish Baccin the best of luck in his new position at the club.”