Calhanoglu: 'Happy to be here for Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Hakan Calhanoglu will begin his medical tests today after arriving to complete his Milan transfer. “I’m very happy to be here.”

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder touched down at Malpensa Airport in a private jet and was driven to the Westin hotel.

He is expected to start the lengthy medical process today, completing it tomorrow before signing a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

“I’m very happy to be here,” the Turkey international told reporters.

The deal was struck between the two clubs last night with a transfer worth €20m plus €4m in bonuses.

A medical will be an essential part of the move, because the 23-year-old hasn’t played since the start of February.

He was given a four-month FIFA ban for breach of contract stretching back to an incident in 2011.

