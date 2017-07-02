Rulli rules out Napoli move

By Football Italia staff

Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has ruled himself out of the running for Napoli. “I’m happy they asked after me, but I’m staying at Real Sociedad.”

The Argentine was a prime target to replace Pepe Reina and the Partenopei had tried negotiating directly with Manchester City, who have a buy-back option.

“I’m happy Napoli asked after me, as all Argentines know what Napoli and Diego Maradona represent,” Rulli told Marca.

“But Real Sociedad is my home and I’m challenging for a place at the World Cup. If Argentina qualify, it’ll be a great opportunity for me. I have Russia 2018 in my mind.

“That means I need to play consistently for the Coach to see me in action. San Sebastian feels like home now and I’ve been living here for three years. I doubled the number of appearances I had with Estudiantes, am happy and hope to remain for a long time.”