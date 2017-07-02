Foyth replaces Rudiger at Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma have already found Antonio Rudiger’s replacement, lining up a €9m swoop for Estudiantes defender Juan Marcos Foyth.

Multiple sources expect Rudiger to undergo his medical with Chelsea on Tuesday or Wednesday after sealing a deal worth €33m plus €5m in bonuses.

There are reports from England that Manchester City are trying to intercept the transfer at the last minute.

In any case, the Giallorossi need to prepare for life after Rudiger and have already got their hands on Foyth.

The Estudiantes centre-back is only 19 years old, but can already command a fee worth €9m.

It is reported that Roma have beaten Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.