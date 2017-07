Gonalons flies in for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons will arrive this evening and undergo his Roma medical on Monday to complete a €5m transfer from Lyon.

The move has already been agreed and will be finalised on July 10, as confirmed by a statement from Olympique Lyonnais on Friday.

According to the latest reports, Gonalons will land at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 19.00 local time this evening (18.00 in the UK).

His medical is booked at the Villa Stuart clinic on Monday morning.

The 28-year-old will then sign a four-year contract.