Sunday July 2 2017
Fiorentina push for Simeone
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina lead Torino in the push for striker Giovanni Simeone, but Genoa want €25m for Cholito and could settle on €20m.

The son of Diego Simeone turns 22 next week and enjoyed his debut Serie A season, scoring 13 goals with two assists in 36 competitive games.

Both Fiorentina and Torino have been linked, with the Viola reportedly stepping up with a €20m proposal after the initial €15m bid was rejected.

However, Genoa want €25m, so La Gazzetta dello Sport claim they could eventually settle on €20m plus bonuses.

