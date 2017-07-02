Inter fine Perisic for beach volleyball?

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic could be fined by Inter for taking part in a professional beach volleyball tournament.

The winger is off the market unless someone is prepared to pay over €50m for him, now that the books have been balanced for Financial Fair Play parameters.

This week Perisic hit the headlines when he participated for Croatia in the Porec Major event alongside partner Niksa Dell’Orco, beaten in straight sets by a Brazilian pair who took part in the Olympics.

“This was always my dream. I’ve been playing beach volleyball since I was 10,” Perisic told reporters.

“I’m very passionate about this sport and practice every summer with my friend in Split. I’d like to thank everyone for giving me this chance to play against some of the best volleyball players in the world. It felt amazing – even though I lost.”

They were also beaten by a USA team on Friday, but German paper Bild points out that if they had qualified for the next round, Perisic would’ve missed the start of pre-season with Inter.

It’s reported the Nerazzurri are furious, especially as he could’ve sustained an injury by playing sport at a professional level elsewhere, and are ready to fine him.

The situation between Perisic and the club is already tense, so Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation.