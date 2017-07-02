Inter prepare €50m Di Maria bid

By Football Italia staff

Inter are ready to offer €50m including bonuses for Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria and have a plan to cover his expenses.

The 29-year-old right-sided winger can also play in various supporting roles around centre-forward Mauro Icardi and is a favourite of new Coach Luciano Spalletti.

According to Tuttosport and Mediaset Premium, the offer on the table for PSG will be €40m plus around €10m of incentives and bonuses.

The potential arrival of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid could open the door for Di Maria to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Not only would there be a hefty transfer fee, but also a four-year contract worth €7.5m per season at San Siro.

Inter and their owners Suning Group plan to cover the expenses of this deal with help from sponsors, marketing agreements and merchandising stretching from his own brand of wine to smartphones.

It’s still a long way off the €11m per year Di Maria currently earns in Paris, but he could be out for a new challenge.