Sunday July 2 2017
Fiorentina sell Sanchez and Diks
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are expected to sell Carlos Sanchez to Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng and loan Kevin Diks to Feyenoord.

The Viola and new Coach Stefano Pioli continue to revamp the squad this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, full-back Diks is on the verge of completing his move to Feyenoord.

He will effectively replace new Roma signing Rick Karsdorp.

Another defender, Colombian Sanchez, was bought outright from Aston Villa following his loan spell.

Quotidiano Sportivo claims that the Colombian is already on his way towards China for recently-promoted Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng at a cost of €7m.

