NEWS
Sunday July 2 2017
Roma back in for Nacho
By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez is once again on Roma’s radar and this time director of sport Monchi could swing a deal.

The 27-year-old had already been a strong candidate for their back four last season, so La Gazzetta dello Sport and Marca trust in another push.

His contract runs to June 2020 and the price-tag is at least €15m, but Monchi hopes to rely on the promise of regular first team football and their participation in the Champions League group stage.

Nacho can play at centre-back, right-back or left-back, making him a valuable bonus for the defence.

He only made four Champions League appearances last season, despite Real Madrid making it all the way to the victorious Final.

