Man Utd hold on to Darmian

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Inter are tracking Italy international Matteo Darmian, but Manchester United don’t want to let him go.

The interest from Serie A sides in the former Torino full-back is no secret and he would relish more regular playing time.

However, according to English reports, Jose Mourinho is eager to keep hold of Darmian for this coming season.

The Old Trafford club had previously quoted a price-tag of over €20m for the 27-year-old.

His versatility is key, as Darmian can play on the right, left or at centre-back.