Borini: 'Baggio is my hero'

By Football Italia staff

New Milan signing Fabio Borini reveals why Roberto Baggio was his hero “both on and off the field” and the toughest game against the Rossoneri.

The striker arrived on loan with obligation to buy from Sunderland for a total of €6m.

“I remember well facing Milan with Thiago Silva in defence,” he told Milan TV.

“In the sprint we were both really fast and were battling for the ball. In the end, it was a draw between us. It was great fun.”

Who does Borini see as his idol in the world of football?

“Roberto Baggio, for various reasons, was an example for me on and off the field. I met him after I had shoulder surgery and he helped me with his words and way of thinking.

“He changed club many times, but was always loved, both in Italy and abroad.”

