Luiz Gustavo heading to Marseille

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter, Milan and Juventus transfer target Luiz Gustavo is reportedly on the verge of a €8m move from Wolfsburg to Olympique Marseille.

According to L’Equipe, the deal has been struck between the two clubs and he’ll fly in for a medical tonight.

Turning 30 later this month, the midfielder is only under contract until June 2018.

The former Bayern Munich man is a Brazil international with two goals in 40 caps.

Luiz Gustavo can also be used in a centre-back or left-back role at times.