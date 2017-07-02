Ounas set for Napoli medical

By Football Italia staff

Algeria international Adam Ounas is due to undergo his Napoli medical on Monday, completing a €10m transfer from Girondins de Bordeaux.

The 20-year-old left-sided winger is expected in the Peninsula on Monday.

His transfer fee is believed to be €10m plus €2m in performance-related bonuses.

Ounas also had offers from Zenit and Roma, confirmed his agent, but “the Partenopei have been tracking him for about a year.

“Maurizio Sarri called us often, as he was worried about how the negotiations were going. He really wanted Adam in his squad.”