NEWS
Sunday July 2 2017
Ounas set for Napoli medical
By Football Italia staff

Algeria international Adam Ounas is due to undergo his Napoli medical on Monday, completing a €10m transfer from Girondins de Bordeaux.

The 20-year-old left-sided winger is expected in the Peninsula on Monday.

His transfer fee is believed to be €10m plus €2m in performance-related bonuses.

Ounas also had offers from Zenit and Roma, confirmed his agent, but “the Partenopei have been tracking him for about a year.

“Maurizio Sarri called us often, as he was worried about how the negotiations were going. He really wanted Adam in his squad.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies