Algeria international Adam Ounas is due to undergo his Napoli medical on Monday, completing a €10m transfer from Girondins de Bordeaux.
The 20-year-old left-sided winger is expected in the Peninsula on Monday.
His transfer fee is believed to be €10m plus €2m in performance-related bonuses.
Ounas also had offers from Zenit and Roma, confirmed his agent, but “the Partenopei have been tracking him for about a year.
“Maurizio Sarri called us often, as he was worried about how the negotiations were going. He really wanted Adam in his squad.”