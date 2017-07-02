Conti-Milan medical at last?

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti could finally get the all-clear from Atalanta to undergo his Milan medical on Tuesday, claim Sportitalia.

The full-back has long been pushing for this transfer, but the clubs finally seem to be on the verge of an agreement.

He’ll make the move to San Siro for €22m plus performance-related bonuses.

Another meeting was expected today, in which the final details ought to be worked out.

Conti is back from Italy’s participation in the European Under-21 Championship and raring to start pre-season training with the Rossoneri.

The 22-year-old was the most prolific defender in Serie A last season, contributing eight goals and four assists in 33 games.

Milan have been very active on the transfer market, as today Hakan Calhanoglu flew in to start his medical for a €20m plus bonuses move from Bayer Leverkusen.

He joins Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Mateo Musacchio and Fabio Borini.