Juve v Chelsea for Danilo too

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Chelsea aren’t just at loggerheads over Alex Sandro, but also fighting for €30m-rated Real Madrid right-back Danilo.

The Bianconeri have offered Alex Sandro a new contract to June 2022 if he rejects interest from the Stamford Bridge side and Paris Saint-Germain.

Part of their plan for keeping the Brazilian was to sign his former Porto teammate and good friend Danilo, who is currently struggling for regular playing time at Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Chelsea have set their sights on him too, leading to another head-to-head battle with ex-Juve Coach Antonio Conte.

Real Madrid aim to take advantage and expect the full €30m transfer fee, whereas so far Juventus have proposed just €22m plus bonuses.