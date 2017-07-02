NEWS
Sunday July 2 2017
Spartak Moscow want Sturaro
By Football Italia staff

Massimo Carrera reportedly wants a reunion with Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro at Spartak Moscow.

The former Juventus and Italy assistant manager under Antonio Conte broke out on his own and unexpectedly won the Russian title in his first season.

Now Spartak are trying to reinforce and, according to Sovsport, one of Carrera’s transfer targets is Sturaro.

The midfielder has already been mentioned as exiting Juve due to the arrival of Tomas Rincon and bid for Blaise Matuidi.

Sturaro has also been linked with a move to Fiorentina in a potential exchange with Federico Bernardeschi.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies