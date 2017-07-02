Spartak Moscow want Sturaro

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Carrera reportedly wants a reunion with Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro at Spartak Moscow.

The former Juventus and Italy assistant manager under Antonio Conte broke out on his own and unexpectedly won the Russian title in his first season.

Now Spartak are trying to reinforce and, according to Sovsport, one of Carrera’s transfer targets is Sturaro.

The midfielder has already been mentioned as exiting Juve due to the arrival of Tomas Rincon and bid for Blaise Matuidi.

Sturaro has also been linked with a move to Fiorentina in a potential exchange with Federico Bernardeschi.