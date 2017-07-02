Inter secure teenager Zaniolo

By Football Italia staff

Inter have agreed terms with Virtus Entella to sign midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, who turns 19 today.

He came up through the Fiorentina youth academy and is the son of former Genoa player Igor Zaniolo.

Last season he scored nine goals in 29 competitive games for Entella, including seven Serie B appearances.

According to Tuttosport, Zaniolo will be evaluated by the Inter staff, who’ll then decide whether to keep him with the Primavera youth team or send him out on loan.

He is due to sign a new contract to June 2022.