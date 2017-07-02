Kondogbia used in Di Maria bid?

By Football Italia staff

Inter could use Geoffrey Kondogbia as part of their bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria, according to La Repubblica.

The rumours of Nerazzurri interest in the Argentine are swirling around in Italian, French and Spanish media.

While Tuttosport and Mediaset Premium claim the proposal for the 29-year-old is €40m plus another €10m in incentives, there is another theory.

Newspaper La Repubblica suggests Inter are including midfielder Kondogbia in part-exchange for Di Maria.

This could well prove a useful tool, as Juventus are in advanced negotiations to sign PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Kondogbia would be a suitable replacement.