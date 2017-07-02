Corvino: 'Bernardeschi not for sale'

By Football Italia staff

Pantaleo Corvino insists Federico Bernardeschi “is not for sale. If Nikola Kalinic and Borja Valero want to leave Fiorentina, then they have to tell us.”

The players are all at the centre of transfer rumours, as Bernardeschi is the subject of a €40m plus bonuses or Stefano Sturaro offer from Juventus.

Kalinic is a known target for Milan, though the Viola refuse to lower their €30m asking price, and Borja Valero has agreed terms with Inter with a move expected for €7m next week.

“Bernardeschi is a product of our youth academy and therefore as far as we are concerned he is not for sale,” Fiorentina director of sport Corvino told La Domenica Sportiva.

The Italy international will be out of contract in June 2019 and has refused to sign a new deal.

“Kalinic and Borja Valero are very fond of Fiorentina and we are very fond of them. We consider them part of the project, but if they want to leave, then they have to tell us.”